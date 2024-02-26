KNKX supports these regional community events

KNKX is proud to be a media sponsor of the following community events:

Folklife Sessions @ Métier Brewing Company – First Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.

Métier Brewing Company and NW Folklife have partnered to host a monthly concert series, allowing NW Folklife to showcase our network of artists in a local business that celebrates the age-old craft of beermaking. MBC is all about strengthening community and creating a welcoming gathering space for families, friends, and those who appreciate exceptional beer. Located in the Central District, Seattle's Historic Black neighborhood, Métier is one of the few Black-owned breweries in the country.

The March 7 event features violinist, storyteller, educator and community enterpriser Benjamin Hunter. He is the founder of Community Arts Create, co-founder of the Hillman City Collaboratory, co-founder of Black & Tan Hall, and currently serves as the Artistic Director at NW Folklife.

Jam in the Atrium at Vashon Center for the Arts – First Saturdays from 1-3 p.m.

Jazz bassist Bruce Phares invites accomplished musician friends and colleagues to help him fill the Atrium at Vashon Center for the Arts with high-quality live jazz, for FREE. Take in some great jazz surrounded by the latest art exhibit. The March 2 event features pianist Danny Kolke and saxophonist Kandin Neri.

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Joy Harjo - February 27, 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle (also online)

As a renowned American poet, musician, and author Joy Harjo’s poetry often explores themes of identity, spirituality, and the complexities of Native American life. She draws on her personal experiences as a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation and addresses issues of historical trauma, cultural heritage, and the ongoing struggles faced by Indigenous communities.

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Roger Reeves and Anastacia-Reneé – March 4, 7:30 p.m. at Rainier Arts Center (also online)

Roger Reeves is the author of Best Barbarian, a finalist for the National Book Award and winner of the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. Anastacia-Reneé, a Seattle literary legend, is a queer writer, educator, interdisciplinary artist, podcaster, and the author of Sidenotes from the Archivist.

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents J. Kenji López-Alt and Eric Kim – March 14, 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle (also online)

Join J. Kenji López-Alt and New York Times staff writer and essayist, Eric Kim. Kim is the author of the instant New York Times bestseller Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home, and he has amassed a devoted following with his NYT Cooking videos and Food52 column.

Symphony Tacoma presents Classics IV: Transformation – March 16, 7:30 p.m. at the Pantages Theater

The concert features Elfriede Andrée’s First Symphony, from which the Intermezzo is extracted, is likely the earliest symphony written by a Swedish woman. One continuous piece, Liszt’s Second Piano Concerto diverged from typical concertos of its day that were separated into distinct movements. The four notes that open Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony (the “fate motive”) are perhaps music history’s most iconic motif.

South Hudson Music Project and KNKX present Piano Starts Here: The Music of Mary Lou Williams/Lovie Austin – March 20, 7:30 p.m. at the Royal Room

Mary Lou Williams was a towering figure in the history of American music, as a pianist, composer and educator. She always cited the great early Jazz and Blues innovator, Lovie Austin, as her first and most important influence. The Piano Starts Here series highlights the work of some of the most prolific and talented composers and pianists to have ever tackled the instrument. Each of the performances brings together Seattle’s finest pianists to perform the works of the artist selected for that evening on the Royal Room’s Steinway B grand piano.

The Rumba Kings (Spring 2024) featuring the Arcobaleno String Quartet and Special Guests - March 22-23 at The Triple Door

Get ready to dress up for two unforgettable nights of passionate Mediterranean-inspired music, presented by KNKX 88.5 FM. This live performance, already making waves in the Pacific Northwest, offers a unique opportunity to catch The Rumba Kings in our intimate theater before they soar to international acclaim. Their latest single, "Dance with Me," is garnering praise from top radio personality Delilah, shared widely on her social media. KNKX has been a steadfast supporter of the band's live shows and music since their inception.

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Matthew Desmond- March 28, 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle (also online)

In his landmark book, Poverty, By America, acclaimed sociologist Matthew Desmond draws on history, research, and original reporting to show how affluent Americans knowingly and unknowingly keep poor people poor. Elegantly written and fiercely argued, this compassionate book gives us new ways of thinking about a morally urgent problem—and also helps us imagine solutions.

Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz – March 29, 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre

Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz! Celebrate one incredible night of music with performances by five of the best Seattle-area high school jazz bands. As part of Starbucks ongoing commitment to supporting local youth, 100% of tickets sales will directly benefit the participating school's music programs.

Earshot Jazz presents Samara Joy - May 25, 8 p.m. at Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Samara Joy is bringing back old school jazz, making it her own with her stirring soulfulness and undeniable sparkling talent. In recognition of her stardom, Samara Joy won a 2024 Grammy for Best Jazz Performance ("Tight"), plus 2023 Grammys for Best Jazz Vocal Album and the auspicious Best New Artist award.

Her voice, rich and velvety yet precociously refined, has already earned her fans like Anita Baker and Regina King, appearances on the TODAY Show, and millions of likes on TikTok—cementing her status as perhaps the first Gen Z jazz singing star. Samara's latest album, Linger Awhile, introduces that massive audience to a slew of classic standards several times older than she is through her timeless, irresistible sound.

Samara's band for this show includes Pasquale Grasso on guitar, David Wong on bass, and Kenny Washington on drums – plus Sullivan Fortner on piano.

