As we head into the 2024 election, how do we make sense of rumors around voting? What is keeping our elections safe and accurate? How are local communities working to inform voters and protect elections and information integrity? You're invited to join KNKX, KUOW, and the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public (CIP) for Stand with the Facts: Protecting Election Integrity with special guest, NPR correspondent Shannon Bond—September 11, 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle. CIP co-founder Kate Starbird will moderate this important and timely discussion with Shannon and CIP researcher Sarah Nguyễn, exploring these questions and more. Tickets are $35 for preferred seating (first few rows) and $25 for general seating.

About the Participants

NPR’s Shannon Bond covers how misleading narratives and false claims circulate online and offline, and their impact on society and democracy. She previously covered technology for NPR's Business desk, focused on how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.

Dr. Kate Starbird is a Professor in the University of Washington’s Department of Human Centered Design & Engineering and a co-founder of the Center for an Informed Public. Her research is situated within human-computer interaction (HCI) and the emerging field of crisis informatics—the study of how information-communication technologies (ICTs) are used during crisis events. One aspect of her research focuses on how online rumors spread during natural disasters and man-made crisis events. More recently, she has begun to focus on disinformation and other forms of strategic information operations online.

