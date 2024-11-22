Many have been in the dark for days as more weather arrives

As of Friday morning, many people — mostly in the Seattle area — remained without power as crews worked to clear streets of electrical lines, fallen branches and debris.

Puget Sound Energy still had more than 166,000 customers impacted by outages. Seattle City Light had more than 4,200 and SnoPud had more than 13,000. Seattle City Light said it should have most of its power restored by 2 p.m. Friday and PSE is still saying noon Saturday.

Moderate rain was streaming across southern Oregon and northern California on Friday morning, with showers over coastal Washington and heavier snow across eastern Washington, Oregon and Idaho, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

Gale warnings were issued off Washington, Oregon and California and high wind warnings were in effect across parts of northern California and Oregon on Friday.

The system roared ashore Tuesday as a “ bomb cyclone,” which occurs when a cyclone intensifies rapidly. It unleashed fierce winds that toppled trees onto roads, vehicles and homes, killing at least two people in Washington.

Communities in Washington opened warming centers offering free internet and device charging. Some medical clinics closed because of power outages.

“I’ve been here since the mid-’80s. I haven’t seen anything like this,” Trish Bloor, a city of Issaquah official, said while surveying damaged homes.

Another low pressure system has moved into the Pacific Northwest region, bringing more rain and gusty winds. But, the National Weather Service said it's not expected to be as powerful as Tuesday night's bomb cyclone.

