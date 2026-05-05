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World Cup with Mini Golf on the Go

  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Outdoor/Nature Event

World Cup with Mini Golf on the Go

Kick off your summer soccer experience with a hole-in-one! Mini Golf on the Go is bringing its World Cup Soccer-themed portable mini golf course to HOCM for a full day of fun for all ages. Each hole features unique soccer facts from around the world, so you'll be learning while you putt! Clubs, balls, and all the fun are included. So come ready to play!

Sponsored by City of Olympia & Wembley Soccer Shop

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95 online tickets
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

Mini Golf on the Go
https://www.minigolfonthego.com/pnw
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/