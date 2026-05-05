World Cup with Mini Golf on the Go

Kick off your summer soccer experience with a hole-in-one! Mini Golf on the Go is bringing its World Cup Soccer-themed portable mini golf course to HOCM for a full day of fun for all ages. Each hole features unique soccer facts from around the world, so you'll be learning while you putt! Clubs, balls, and all the fun are included. So come ready to play!

Sponsored by City of Olympia & Wembley Soccer Shop