- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
World Cup with Mini Golf on the Go
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
World Cup with Mini Golf on the Go
Kick off your summer soccer experience with a hole-in-one! Mini Golf on the Go is bringing its World Cup Soccer-themed portable mini golf course to HOCM for a full day of fun for all ages. Each hole features unique soccer facts from around the world, so you'll be learning while you putt! Clubs, balls, and all the fun are included. So come ready to play!
Sponsored by City of Olympia & Wembley Soccer Shop
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95 online tickets
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
Mini Golf on the Go
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818