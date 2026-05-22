What the World Needs Now: Songs to Inspire Courage and Ignite Us in Hope

In times of uncertainty, a single spark can ignite courage and hope. The Northwest Firelight Chorale invites you to gather in that light to find both strength, and peace. This program draws on songs of compassion and resilience, featuring beloved pieces like "People Get Ready," "A Change Is Gonna Come," "The Times They Are A-Changin'," "Lean on Me," and more. As we raise our voices in harmony and resolve, the lasting truth emerges: even during darkness and disorder, a steady and unifying love endures that is impossible to silence.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Friday, June 5 at 7:30pm – Ballard First Lutheran Church

Saturday, June 6 at 7:30pm – Ballard First Lutheran Church

Saturday, June 13 at 2pm – St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (West Seattle)

TICKETS: Adults: $25 / Youth (ages 12 and under): $15 / On Sat. June 13 only – Affordable Access: $15

Purchase at https://www.nwfirelightchorale.org/spring