WeRise Wine Bar Presents: 🌈 Vino & Vibes Pride in July Pride Party

🌈 Vino & Vibes Pride Party

Turn up the color and the vibes at our Vino & Vibes Pride Night, where the music is hot, the Queen is hilarious and the energy is contagious. Sip your way through delicious food and drink specials, try wine by LGBTQ+ makers, laugh loud, and soak in all the feel-good moments. No cover, just bring your sparkle and your crew. 6-10pm!