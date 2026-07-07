- Wine and Beer events,
- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
WeRise Wine Bar Presents: 🌈 Vino & Vibes Pride in July Pride Party
- Wine and Beer events,
- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
WeRise Wine Bar Presents: 🌈 Vino & Vibes Pride in July Pride Party
🌈 Vino & Vibes Pride Party
Turn up the color and the vibes at our Vino & Vibes Pride Night, where the music is hot, the Queen is hilarious and the energy is contagious. Sip your way through delicious food and drink specials, try wine by LGBTQ+ makers, laugh loud, and soak in all the feel-good moments. No cover, just bring your sparkle and your crew. 6-10pm!
WeRise Wine Bar
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
WeRise Wine Bar
1913 2nd AVESeattle, Washington 98101
2067172970
hello@werisewines.com