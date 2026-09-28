Washington State Toy Show – Puyallup

The Washington State Toy Show and the Washington State Card Show unite under one roof at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. Vintage and modern toys from vendors selling Action Figures, Die Cast, LEGO, Collectibles, Video Games, Comic Books and more, plus Sports Cards, Pokémon, Magic, other CCGs/TCGs, autographs and memorabilia. Doors open at 9 a.m. for Early Bird ($10) and 10 a.m. for General Admission ($5), until 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under free with an adult. Free parking in the Blue Lot (enter Blue Gate). 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98371.