Washington State Toy Show – Puyallup

The Washington State Toy Show and the Washington State Card Show unite under one roof at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. Vintage and modern toys from vendors selling Action Figures, Die Cast, LEGO, Collectibles, Video Games, Comic Books and more, plus Sports Cards, Pokémon, Magic, other CCGs/TCGs, autographs and memorabilia. Runs Sat Dec 12 and Sun Dec 13, 2026, 10am–4pm both days. Doors open at 9 a.m. for Early Bird ($10) and 10 a.m. for General Admission ($5). Kids 12 and under free with an adult. Enter Blue Gate; free parking in the Blue Lot. Organizer: Washington State Toy Show, (253) 470-6479, watoyshow@gmail.com, https://www.watoyshow.com/