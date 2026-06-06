Walk & Talk: Community Forests at Ueland Tree Farm

What is a community forest, and how can you include your voice in the conversation about Great Peninsula Conservancy’s (GPC) protected lands? Join us for a free nature walk and forest talk at Ueland Tree Farm as we consider the future of this important green space and discuss the many ways our local community forests contribute to the health and vitality of the Peninsula. GPC is working to acquire a majority of Ueland Tree Farm—over 1,200 acres of forest that includes 50 acres of wetlands, 8 miles of streams, and over 9 miles of non-motorized trails for recreation. Please RSVP through the link!