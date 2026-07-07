TwoMacs & Friends are bringing their unique and uplifting music to the Royal Room for the first time! Scott is a lifelong musician with a Masters in muisc composition from UCLA. He writes all their songs, plays jazz chords on a nylon-stringed guitar and sings backup. His wife, Debbie just happens to have a gorgeous voice and their friends (Marc on fretless bass, Corey on alto sax, Rob on keys and Al on drums) are all accomplished players who know how to bring the groove. Their music is a refreshing blend of acoustic pop and Latin jazz that’s easy on the ears and good for the heart. Don’t miss the chance to hear them live!

