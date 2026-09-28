Tuba Skinny - March 2-3

For over a decade Tuba Skinny has grown steadily in popularity, releasing twelve albums and touring all over the world. They've attracted a wide variety of fans, young and old, neophytes and niche-enthusiasts, with the strength of their musicianship and the scope of their jazz and American roots music catalog.

While they've become known as world-class interpreters of traditional jazz, over the years they've branched out into jug band music, spirituals, country blues, string band music, ragtime, and New Orleans R&B. Their approach is a true reflection of Americana, encompassing the full genealogy of popular American music from an early 20th century perspective.

No matter how well known they've become or how high profile their gigs have gotten, Tuba Skinny has always returned to the streets. "We continue to play in the street because it's a public space," says Shaye. "We get to play for everyone: old, young, rich, poor, people from all walks of life. It keeps things interesting because it's organic and unpredictable."