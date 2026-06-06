Tito's Yappy Hour at Marin Seattle

Marin at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle is hosting Yappy Hour on June 28th. Tito's Handmade Vodka is teaming up with Motley Zoo to celebrate Pride weekend.

Guests can enjoy a dedicated Tito's bar in The Perch serving signature puptails like the Mutt Mule and the Tito's Daily Walk, plus a Milagro Margarita Special and a bubbles special. Guests can also stop by the Cove for a Giffard activation to make friendship bracelets and wine charms.

Tito's Handmade Vodka teams up with thousands of nonprofits each year and is proud to support Motley Zoo with a donation of $2,500.

Come celebrate Pride, meet adorable rescue dogs available for adoption, and sip on cocktails with a cause.

