- Live Music: International
The Wellermen
- Live Music: International
The Wellermen
In 2021, The Wellermen helped ignite a global sea shanty craze — racking up billions of views, performing at the BRIT Awards, and appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. What began as five friends singing across split Zoom screens has since evolved into one of the most exciting live acts in folk music today. With two powerhouse basses evoking the depth of Randy Travis and Johnny Cash, and harmonies that turn even the most bittersweet song into something jubilant, The Wellermen are a force of nature. Rich, euphoric, and deeply human, their music honors traditional roots while charting bold new territory. Come hear why the world fell in love.
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$33-$71
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
Artist Group Info
The Wellermen
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org