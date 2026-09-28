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  • Live Music: International

The Wellermen

  • Live Music: International

The Wellermen

In 2021, The Wellermen helped ignite a global sea shanty craze — racking up billions of views, performing at the BRIT Awards, and appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. What began as five friends singing across split Zoom screens has since evolved into one of the most exciting live acts in folk music today. With two powerhouse basses evoking the depth of Randy Travis and Johnny Cash, and harmonies that turn even the most bittersweet song into something jubilant, The Wellermen are a force of nature. Rich, euphoric, and deeply human, their music honors traditional roots while charting bold new territory. Come hear why the world fell in love.

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$33-$71
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/

Artist Group Info

The Wellermen
https://open.spotify.com/artist/20q3NJtmeKSi3BTnmUFK16
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/