On Saturday, June 20, at 2 PM, the Washington Wind Symphony presents Blockbuster!, a tribute to the legendary music of the silver screen. Join us at the Robertson Performing Arts Center for an afternoon of iconic scores, from the rugged frontier of The Cowboys to the soaring heights of How to Train Your Dragon.

The program features the haunting themes of The Godfather, the emotional depth of Forrest Gump, and the modern energy of K-Pop Demon Hunters. We are also thrilled to feature a powerhouse encore: John Williams’ "March of the Resistance" from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Whether it’s the heraldic brass of the Resistance or the sweeping melodies of The Exodus Song, experience the soundtracks that moved a generation through the power of a live wind symphony.