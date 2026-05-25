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  • Live Music: Other

The Washington Wind Symphony Presents "Blockbuster!"

  • Live Music: Other

The Washington Wind Symphony Presents "Blockbuster!"

On Saturday, June 20, at 2 PM, the Washington Wind Symphony presents Blockbuster!, a tribute to the legendary music of the silver screen. Join us at the Robertson Performing Arts Center for an afternoon of iconic scores, from the rugged frontier of The Cowboys to the soaring heights of How to Train Your Dragon.

The program features the haunting themes of The Godfather, the emotional depth of Forrest Gump, and the modern energy of K-Pop Demon Hunters. We are also thrilled to feature a powerhouse encore: John Williams’ "March of the Resistance" from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Whether it’s the heraldic brass of the Resistance or the sweeping melodies of The Exodus Song, experience the soundtracks that moved a generation through the power of a live wind symphony.

Redmond Performing Arts Center
$0 - $20
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Washington Wind Symphony
concerts@washingtonwindsymphony.org
https://www.washingtonwindsymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

Washington Wind Symphony
concerts@washingtonwindsymphony.org
https://www.washingtonwindsymphony.org/
Redmond Performing Arts Center
17272 NE 104th St
Redmond, Washington 98052
14259361800
https://experienceredmond.com/locations/redmond-performing-arts-center/