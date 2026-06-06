- Live Music: Latin,
- Live Music: Jazz
The Chuchito Valdez Trio
- Live Music: Latin,
- Live Music: Jazz
The Chuchito Valdez Trio
Join us in the Thomsen Club at Field Hall for one of two dinner club seatings with live music from The Chuchito Valdés Trio! A 7-time Latin GRAMMY nominee, Chuchito is recognized as a master of Cuban music including Son, Danzon, Cuban Timba and Guaguanco.
Field Arts & Events Hall
$45-$75
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
Artist Group Info
Chuchito Valdez Trio
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front StreetPort Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org