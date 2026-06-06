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  • Live Music: Latin
  • Live Music: Jazz

The Chuchito Valdez Trio

  • Live Music: Latin
  • Live Music: Jazz

The Chuchito Valdez Trio

Join us in the Thomsen Club at Field Hall for one of two dinner club seatings with live music from The Chuchito Valdés Trio! A 7-time Latin GRAMMY nominee, Chuchito is recognized as a master of Cuban music including Son, Danzon, Cuban Timba and Guaguanco.

Field Arts & Events Hall
$45-$75
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org

Artist Group Info

Chuchito Valdez Trio
https://www.chuchitovaldes.com/
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org