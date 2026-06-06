Stonewall was a riot, now we need a revolution!

Speak Out for Trans Liberation!

An evening of rousing soap box speeches and resistance poetry

Featuring:

No Hate in WA State – Representative from the campaign fighting anti-trans initiatives

Seamus Anglin – IBEW Local 46 Education Coordinator

Ver Sauve – Transgender activist and student at Highline College

Lorian Sylvester – Another disgruntled millennial fight for collective liberation

Striker – Real You Electrolysis Workers Union, Vancouver, WA

Emma Allen – Socialist feminist leader and author of “Unpacking Transphobia”

