- Community Events,
- Special Event
Speak Out for Trans Liberation!
- Community Events,
- Special Event
Speak Out for Trans Liberation!
Stonewall was a riot, now we need a revolution!
Speak Out for Trans Liberation!
An evening of rousing soap box speeches and resistance poetry
Featuring:
No Hate in WA State – Representative from the campaign fighting anti-trans initiatives
Seamus Anglin – IBEW Local 46 Education Coordinator
Ver Sauve – Transgender activist and student at Highline College
Lorian Sylvester – Another disgruntled millennial fight for collective liberation
Striker – Real You Electrolysis Workers Union, Vancouver, WA
Emma Allen – Socialist feminist leader and author of “Unpacking Transphobia”
New Freeway Hall
$3-$5
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Radical Women
(206) 722-2453
rw.seattle@radicalwomen.org
New Freeway Hall
5018 Rainier Ave. SSeattle, Washington 98118
206-722-6057
rwseattle@mindspring.com