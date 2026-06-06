Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events
  • Special Event

Speak Out for Trans Liberation!

  • Community Events
  • Special Event

Speak Out for Trans Liberation!

Stonewall was a riot, now we need a revolution!
Speak Out for Trans Liberation!
An evening of rousing soap box speeches and resistance poetry

Featuring:
No Hate in WA State – Representative from the campaign fighting anti-trans initiatives

Seamus Anglin – IBEW Local 46 Education Coordinator

Ver Sauve – Transgender activist and student at Highline College

Lorian Sylvester – Another disgruntled millennial fight for collective liberation

Striker – Real You Electrolysis Workers Union, Vancouver, WA

Emma Allen – Socialist feminist leader and author of “Unpacking Transphobia”

New Freeway Hall
$3-$5
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Radical Women
(206) 722-2453
rw.seattle@radicalwomen.org
https://radicalwomen.org/
New Freeway Hall
5018 Rainier Ave. S
Seattle, Washington 98118
206-722-6057
rwseattle@mindspring.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/367154461747853/