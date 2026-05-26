- Live Music: Rock/Pop,
- Live Music: Alternative/Indie
Seattle Rock and Grunge Showcase at The Rendezvous Featuring: The Brush Apes, WillyPete, NovaMotor
- Live Music: Rock/Pop,
- Live Music: Alternative/Indie
Seattle Rock and Grunge Showcase at The Rendezvous Featuring: The Brush Apes, WillyPete, NovaMotor
Local Seattle rock and Grunge bands The Brush Apes, WillyPete, and NovaMotor will be shaking the stage at the historic Rendezvous Bar this Thursday May 28th at 8pm. Come have a drink and hear a new generation of PNW rock n roll and help keep the Seattle music and underground scene alive. The show is 21+ so bring ID, Doors at 7 show at 8
The Rendezvous
$10
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Artist Group Info
WillyPete
thebandwilliepete@gmail.com
The Rendezvous
2322 2nd AveSeattle, Washington 98121