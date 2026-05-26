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  • Live Music: Rock/Pop
  • Live Music: Alternative/Indie

Seattle Rock and Grunge Showcase at The Rendezvous Featuring: The Brush Apes, WillyPete, NovaMotor

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  • Live Music: Rock/Pop
  • Live Music: Alternative/Indie

Seattle Rock and Grunge Showcase at The Rendezvous Featuring: The Brush Apes, WillyPete, NovaMotor

Local Seattle rock and Grunge bands The Brush Apes, WillyPete, and NovaMotor will be shaking the stage at the historic Rendezvous Bar this Thursday May 28th at 8pm. Come have a drink and hear a new generation of PNW rock n roll and help keep the Seattle music and underground scene alive. The show is 21+ so bring ID, Doors at 7 show at 8

The Rendezvous
$10
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

WillyPete
thebandwilliepete@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/__willypete__?igsh=bnc3NWhjbnQ5Zm4=
The Rendezvous
2322 2nd Ave
Seattle, Washington 98121
https://therendezvous.strangertickets.com/events/119385515/king-of-the-court