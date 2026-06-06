Seattle Center Festál: Polish Festival Seattle 2026

Celebrate Polish culture and traditions at the 15th anniversary of Polish Festival Seattle on July 11 at Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and the Mural Amphitheatre.

In honor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl win, and other local sports teams, Polish Festival Seattle will feature 250 years of Polish contributions to the U.S. and a joyous salute to the spirit of community achieved through sports! Participate in volleyball passing and soccer dribbling contests, and check out the exhibits "250 Years of Friendship: The Polish- American Story" and a digital exhibit featuring famous Polish sports figures throughout history.

Enjoy a variety of entertainers! See folk dancers, including Syrena Seattle and Sobótka. Hear Vivat Musica! choir, Yaazda Polish rock cover band, Demolka playing traditional music with a contemporary sound, Marcin Pączkowski conducting a string orchestra and performing solo, and a Chopin concert featuring gold medal winners from the 2026 Chopin & Beyond Festival, pianists Blake Nelson, Omkar Abhyankar, and Alexis Lee.

Participate in a pierogi making workshop, learn how to make your own ‘wianki’ flower crown, and indulge in delicious Polish traditional dishes and desserts. For adults 21+, there’s also an outside beer garden and annual vodka tasting.

Visit the Marketplace inside the Armory, where you will find a variety of Polish arts and crafts, imports and other merchandise, from Polish cookbooks to Polish crystal glasses, amber jewelry and more.

Polish Festival Seattle is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals.

Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

