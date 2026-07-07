Schoenberg's "Society": Reimagined

Erin Hennessey (violin) and Gabriel Merrill-Steskal (piano) transport their audience to Vienna in the early 1920s, and invite them into the unique world of composer Arnold Schoenberg’s Society for Private Musical Performances, where contemporary music had a chance to be performed away from the conservative concert hall crowds and critics of the time.

More than 100 years later, the duo reimagines this groundbreaking space, including works by two stalwarts of the Society, Debussy and Ravel, but also including work by Mary Dickenson-Auner, a violinist and composer performing in the Society concerts in the 1920s, but not widely acknowledged at the time for her work as a composer. Like many of Dickenson-Auner's compositions, Irish Melody of Violin and Piano has not been heard since the early 20th century- this will be an American premiere!