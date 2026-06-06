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  • Live music: Americana

Sam Grisman Project

  • Live music: Americana

Sam Grisman Project

The Sam Grisman Project creates a space where the band and audience share in a deep love and reverence for the great music and musicians who continue to inspire them: Doc Watson, Jerry Garcia, John Hartford, Mike Seeger, and of course, David Grisman.

Field Arts & Events Hall
$45-$75
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org

Artist Group Info

Sam Grisman Project
https://www.samgrismanproject.net/
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org