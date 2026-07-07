Rooftop Seattle Drag Brunch at Fog Room

Sip bubbly, feast on brunch, and watch fierce rooftop drag queens slay the day away in Seattle!

Seattle Drag Brunch at Fog Room is a high-energy rooftop entertainment experience featuring drag performances, elevated brunch offerings, handcrafted cocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere in the heart of downtown Seattle.

Designed for locals and visitors alike, the event combines exceptional entertainment, hospitality, and brunch in a fun, inclusive environment. Whether guest are celebrating a birthday, bachelorette party, special occasion, or simply looking for a unique Sunday experience, Seattle Drag brunch offers an unforgettable afternoon above the city.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event.