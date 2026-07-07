- Food Events
Rooftop Seattle Drag Brunch at Fog Room
- Food Events
Rooftop Seattle Drag Brunch at Fog Room
Sip bubbly, feast on brunch, and watch fierce rooftop drag queens slay the day away in Seattle!
Seattle Drag Brunch at Fog Room is a high-energy rooftop entertainment experience featuring drag performances, elevated brunch offerings, handcrafted cocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere in the heart of downtown Seattle.
Designed for locals and visitors alike, the event combines exceptional entertainment, hospitality, and brunch in a fun, inclusive environment. Whether guest are celebrating a birthday, bachelorette party, special occasion, or simply looking for a unique Sunday experience, Seattle Drag brunch offers an unforgettable afternoon above the city.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event.
Fog Room Rooftop Lounge at The Charter Hotel Seattle
$33.85 per person
Every week through Sep 27, 2026.
Sunday: 10:30 AM - 02:30 PM
Sunday: 10:30 AM - 02:30 PM
Event Supported By
The Charter Hotel Seattle
206-256-7525
frontdesk@thecharterhotelseattle.com
Fog Room Rooftop Lounge at The Charter Hotel Seattle
1610 2nd AvenueSeattle, Washington 98101
206-256-7525
frontoffice@thecharterseattle.com