"Road to Everywhere" Screenings - July 12 and 13

At a moment when audiences are gravitating toward emotionally resonant stories about legacy, identity, and human connection, ‘Road to Everywhere' arrives on major VOD platforms September 15, 2026, bringing with it a powerful cinematic reunion nearly three decades in the making.In ‘Road to Everywhere,’ Los Angeles cab driver Jason Schuyler is offered the trip of a lifetime by Jake, a casino dealer and gambler seeking to return to the Navajo Nation after 30 years away. Jake’s dream is to see his grandson compete in a Native rodeo, but the journey becomesfar deeper: a moving reckoning with family, memory, forgiveness, and what truly matters in the time we have left.

What makes ‘Road to Everywhere’ especially compelling is its extraordinary connection to ‘Driven,’the 1996 film that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and introduced Whip Hubley’s unforgettable everyman cab driver, Jason Schuyler. In this new film, key cast members return to their roles almost 30 years later, lending the story a rare emotional authenticity as both actors and characters carry the weight of real time onscreen. More than a road movie, ‘Road to Everywhere’ becomes a reflection on aging, unfinished dreams, reconciliation, and the enduring search for meaning.The film is led by Whip Hubley, known to audiences for ‘Top Gun,’reprising Jason Schuyler with lived-in gravitas and emotional depth. He stars opposite Robert Mirabal, the two-time Grammy-winning Taos Pueblo musician and actor, whose powerful performance gives the film spiritual weight and cultural authenticity. Veteran actor Daniel Roebuck, whose extensive screen credits include ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘Final Destination,’ adds a familiar face to the ensemble. The cast also includes DezBaa', known to audiences for AMC’s ‘Dark Winds,’ along with Coby Larinde, Diane DiLascio, Rawle D. Lewis, and Googy Gress, creating an ensemble that bridges past and present with warmth, texture, and emotional immediacy.

A major creative force behind the film is Michael Shoob, who wrote and directed ‘Road to Everywhere,’building the feature as a deeply personal continuation of the world first introduced in ‘Driven.’Produced by longtime collaborator Joseph Mealey,who was the Director of Photography on ‘Driven,’the film transforms the passage of nearly three decades into its emotional engine, resulting in a work that feels both intimate and expansive. Together, Shoob and Mealey have crafted a story rooted in redemption, cultural reconnection, and the ties that bind generations across time and distance.

Sunday, July 12 at 12:00pm at Bainbridge Island’s Historic Lynwood Theater. Get Tickets HERE

Monday, July 13 at 5:00pm at Seattle’s Historic Admiral Theater. Get Tickets HERE

