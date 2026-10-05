RACHEL CORRIE FOUNDATION and PALESTINE ACTION OF SOUTH SOUND PRESENTS: AMERICAN DOCTOR w/ POST-FILM Q&A

Film description: "United by a shared oath to save lives, three American doctors—Palestinian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian—work in a besieged hospital in Gaza and return to the United States to fight for the patients and colleagues they left behind."

There will be a post-film Panel Discussion that you don't want to miss.

Tickets are now available online and at the box office beginning 30 minutes before showtime.

One viewer wrote that the documentary is "a moral and cinematic masterpiece. A cauldron of human triumph and inhuman violence boiling before your eyes. Possibly the most intense film ever made. A mandatory stop on the way to free Palestine."

