Description: Catherine, a troubled but brilliant young woman, has spent the last few years caring for her father, Robert, an unstable yet brilliant mathematician. When her father dies on the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine comes face-to-face with the fear that she has inherited more than just her father’s genius, the arrival of her overbearing but well-meaning sister Claire, and the presence of her father’s student Hal who Catherine suspects is there for more than just adoration of her father’s work. When a mysterious notebook is discovered among her father’s possessions, it draws Catherine to ask the question: can there be trust without proof?

Warnings: Some Language, Discussions of Mental Illness & Grief