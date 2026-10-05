- Theatre: Plays
Proof
- Theatre: Plays
Proof
Description: Catherine, a troubled but brilliant young woman, has spent the last few years caring for her father, Robert, an unstable yet brilliant mathematician. When her father dies on the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine comes face-to-face with the fear that she has inherited more than just her father’s genius, the arrival of her overbearing but well-meaning sister Claire, and the presence of her father’s student Hal who Catherine suspects is there for more than just adoration of her father’s work. When a mysterious notebook is discovered among her father’s possessions, it draws Catherine to ask the question: can there be trust without proof?
Warnings: Some Language, Discussions of Mental Illness & Grief
Bellingham Theatre Guild
19.00- 16.00
07:30 PM - 09:39 PM, every day through Feb 07, 2027.
Event Supported By
Bellingham Theatre Guild
360-733-1811
info@bellinghamtheatreguild.com
Bellingham Theatre Guild
1600 H StreetBellingham, Washington 98225
360-733-1811
ticketing@bellinghamtheatreguild.com