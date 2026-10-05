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  • Theatre: Plays

Proof

  • Theatre: Plays

Proof

Description: Catherine, a troubled but brilliant young woman, has spent the last few years caring for her father, Robert, an unstable yet brilliant mathematician. When her father dies on the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine comes face-to-face with the fear that she has inherited more than just her father’s genius, the arrival of her overbearing but well-meaning sister Claire, and the presence of her father’s student Hal who Catherine suspects is there for more than just adoration of her father’s work. When a mysterious notebook is discovered among her father’s possessions, it draws Catherine to ask the question: can there be trust without proof?

Warnings: Some Language, Discussions of Mental Illness & Grief

Bellingham Theatre Guild
19.00- 16.00
07:30 PM - 09:39 PM, every day through Feb 07, 2027.
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Event Supported By

Bellingham Theatre Guild
360-733-1811
info@bellinghamtheatreguild.com
https://bellinghamtheatreguild.com/
Bellingham Theatre Guild
1600 H Street
Bellingham, Washington 98225
360-733-1811
ticketing@bellinghamtheatreguild.com
https://bellinghamtheatreguild.com/