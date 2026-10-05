- Theatre: Plays
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
- Theatre: Plays
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.
Warnings: Strong Language, Drug Use, Some Violence, Sexually Suggestive Material
Bellingham Theatre Guild
19.00-16.00
Every week through Apr 11, 2027.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Bellingham Theatre Guild
360-733-1811
info@bellinghamtheatreguild.com
Bellingham Theatre Guild
1600 H StreetBellingham, Washington 98225
360-733-1811
ticketing@bellinghamtheatreguild.com