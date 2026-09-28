The pop-swing revolution is coming to Olympia — and it’s led by two of the most electrifying performers around. Marco Palos and American Idol runner-up Blake Lewis front Phat Cat Swinger, a fearless 10-piece band that blends rock, swing, and jazz with a thoroughly modern edge. Their performances are the stuff of legend: reimagining iconic pop hits from the ’60s through today, infused with driving brass, soulful jazz, and undeniable groove. Whether you’re a lifelong big band devotee or a first-timer, Phat Cat Swinger will make you a believer. Join us for a night you won’t stop talking about.