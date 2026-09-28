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  • Live Music: All

Phat Cat Swinger

  • Live Music: All

Phat Cat Swinger

The pop-swing revolution is coming to Olympia — and it’s led by two of the most electrifying performers around. Marco Palos and American Idol runner-up Blake Lewis front Phat Cat Swinger, a fearless 10-piece band that blends rock, swing, and jazz with a thoroughly modern edge. Their performances are the stuff of legend: reimagining iconic pop hits from the ’60s through today, infused with driving brass, soulful jazz, and undeniable groove. Whether you’re a lifelong big band devotee or a first-timer, Phat Cat Swinger will make you a believer. Join us for a night you won’t stop talking about.

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$33-$70
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/

Artist Group Info

Phat Cat Swinger
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1r33wHPsueMFSWBBDnn4eC
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/