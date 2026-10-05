The Biamp Portland Jazz Festival is a ten-day, multi-venue celebration of jazz presented in Portland, Oregon at over 50 performances across 10 days featuring jazz, Americana, Latin roots, blues, soul, and new experimental sounds.

The 2027 lineup:

The festival lineup features prominent artists including Emmylou Harris, Lila Downs, Stanley Clarke + Hiromi (featuring PUBLIQuartet), Larry Carlton, Daniel Lanois, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Additional headliners and performers featured are St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Madeleine Peyroux, Bill Frisell, Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, Bobby Rush, along with numerous other contemporary acts and local artists such as MonoNeon, Mohini Dey, Tigran Hamasyan, Lady Blackbird, and Shirley Nanette.