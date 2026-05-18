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  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Animal/Nature Events

Parrot Ambassadors from the Flight Club Foundation

  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Animal/Nature Events

Parrot Ambassadors from the Flight Club Foundation

Squawk hello to parrots with the Parrot Ambassadors!

Feel the power and impact parrots have on our planet as they soar overhead, kiss you with their beaks, roller skate, talk, recycle, and more.

Presented by Small to Tall Pediatric Dentistry

Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

The Parrot Ambassadors
https://www.parrotlady.com/
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/