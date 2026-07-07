Olympic Peninsula Brass and Winds Festival, Hosted by the Sequim City Band (DAY TWO)

The Sequim City Band is proud to host the Olympic Peninsula Brass & Winds Festival on July 24–25, bringing community musicians from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond to Sequim for a weekend of music, education, and collaboration. The festival is part of the Association of Concert Bands Regional Connections event, which includes clinics, workshops, and networking opportunities for musicians and leaders of community bands from throughout the region.

A major part of the weekend is a series of FREE concerts open to the public, and we invite everyone to attend!

On Saturday, July 25, the music moves outdoors to the James Center for the Performing Arts, 506 N Blake Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382. The concert lineup includes:

3:30 PM – Sequim City Band

4:30 PM – The Hometown Band

5:30 PM – Seattle Wind Symphony

6:30 PM – Washington Wind Symphony

7:30 PM – Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band (California)

Food vendors will also be on-site beginning at 4:30 PM, including Southern Nibble, El Taco Loco, Rice & Spice, Underdogs, and the Sequim Soroptimists, making it easy to grab dinner while enjoying an evening of outstanding live music.

Whether you join us Friday evening at 7 Cedars Resort or spend the day with us Saturday at the James Center, you'll experience performances from ensembles representing communities throughout the region and beyond. Bring a lawn chair for Saturday's outdoor concerts, enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Carrie Blake Park, and make a day of it. From local favorites to acclaimed regional ensembles, this is a rare opportunity to hear six outstanding community bands in one weekend right here on the Olympic Peninsula.