Olympic Peninsula Brass and Winds Festival, Hosted by the Sequim City Band (DAY ONE)

The Sequim City Band is proud to host the Olympic Peninsula Brass & Winds Festival on July 24–25, bringing community musicians from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond to Sequim for a weekend of music, education, and collaboration. The festival is part of the Association of Concert Bands Regional Connections event, which includes clinics, workshops, and networking opportunities for musicians and leaders of community bands from throughout the region.

A major part of the weekend is a series of FREE concerts open to the public, and we invite everyone to attend!

The weekend kicks off Friday, July 24, at 7:00 PM in the Blyn/Bay Room at 7 Cedars Resort, 270756 US Highway 101, Sequim, WA 98382, with performances by the Sequim City Band Saxologists at 7pm and the Port Townsend Summer Band at 7:30pm.