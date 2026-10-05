- Holiday event,
- Kids & Family
NAAM - Black Santa Holiday Celebration 2026 - December 5-6
- Holiday event,
- Kids & Family
NAAM - Black Santa Holiday Celebration 2026 - December 5-6
Join us at the Northwest African American Museum on December 5th & 6th for our annual Black Santa celebration, a festive holiday gathering bringing families and communities together for two days of joy, creativity, and connection.
Create lasting holiday memories with a special photo opportunity featuring Black Santa! Families can enjoy hot cocoa, free gifts, participate in festive holiday arts and crafts, gather for storytime, and more!
Experience the warmth and excitement of the holiday season. We look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones to NAAM for this special holiday celebration!
Reserve your spot here: https://www.naamnw.org/holiday-season-2026
Northwest African American Museum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Northwest African American Museum
206.518.6000
info@naamnw.org
Northwest African American Museum
2300 S. Massachusetts StreetSeattle, Washington 98144
(206) 518-6000