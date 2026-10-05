Join us at the Northwest African American Museum on December 5th & 6th for our annual Black Santa celebration, a festive holiday gathering bringing families and communities together for two days of joy, creativity, and connection.

Create lasting holiday memories with a special photo opportunity featuring Black Santa! Families can enjoy hot cocoa, free gifts, participate in festive holiday arts and crafts, gather for storytime, and more!

Experience the warmth and excitement of the holiday season. We look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones to NAAM for this special holiday celebration!

Reserve your spot here: https://www.naamnw.org/holiday-season-2026