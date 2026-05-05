Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Sports event

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Ridge Motorsports Park

  • Sports event

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Ridge Motorsports Park

How about 190 mph Superbikes and some family fun? MotoAmerica Superbikes at Ridge Motorsports Park is coming June 26-28, 2026. Enjoy qualifying on Friday and all-day racing Saturday & Sunday Five classes of road racing will compete, including Quad Lock Superbike, Supersport, Talent Cup, the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship and Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race. Meet the riders in our open race paddock Camping and VIP packages available. The weekend also includes food vendors and surprise entertainment throughout the event.

Ridge Motorsports Park
$30-$140
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MotoAmerica
9163423466
zac@thebrandamp.com
https://www.motoamerica.com/

Artist Group Info

Zac Herndon
zac@thebrandamp.com
Ridge Motorsports Park
1060 W Eells Hill Rd
Shelton, Washington 98584
360-427-7223
shaye@ridgemp.com
https://www.ridgemotorsportspark.com/motoamericatickets