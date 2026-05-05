How about 190 mph Superbikes and some family fun? MotoAmerica Superbikes at Ridge Motorsports Park is coming June 26-28, 2026. Enjoy qualifying on Friday and all-day racing Saturday & Sunday Five classes of road racing will compete, including Quad Lock Superbike, Supersport, Talent Cup, the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship and Royal Enfield Build.Train.Race. Meet the riders in our open race paddock Camping and VIP packages available. The weekend also includes food vendors and surprise entertainment throughout the event.