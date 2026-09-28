Modern Songbook Society NW - featuring Nancy Erickson Lamont, NicoleYvette, and Eric Verlinde

Award-Winning jazz singer/songwriter Nancy Erickson Lamont brings The Modern Songbook Society NW to Egan's! The Modern Songbook is 2x Grammy award winner Nicole Zuraitis’ creation—a new interpretation of classic American Songbook structures, such as that of jazz, folk, and blues. Lamont is collaborating with Zuraitis to bring the Modern Songbook Society performances to the Northwest. Joining Lamont will be pianist and composer Eric Verlinde (has composed more than 200 pieces of music in many different genres), and jazz vocalist and composer NicoleYvette, who is fresh off her acclaimed debut album release, “Say Yes”. This night will remind you that vocal composers are reshaping jazz every day!

This is an intimate venue, so reservations are highly recommended.