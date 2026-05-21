- Animal/Nature Events,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Meet Real Farm Animals with Animal Encounters
- Animal/Nature Events,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Meet Real Farm Animals with Animal Encounters
Pet farm animals from Animal Encounters! Kids can meet a variety of critters while learning fun facts about each one. Every animal is cared for in a loving, lifelong home, ensuring they are happy, healthy, gentle, and ready to meet you!
Presented by Small to Tall Pediatric Dentistry
Supported by City of Olympia
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
Animal Encounters
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818