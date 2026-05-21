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  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Meet Real Farm Animals with Animal Encounters

  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Meet Real Farm Animals with Animal Encounters

Pet farm animals from Animal Encounters! Kids can meet a variety of critters while learning fun facts about each one. Every animal is cared for in a loving, lifelong home, ensuring they are happy, healthy, gentle, and ready to meet you!

Presented by Small to Tall Pediatric Dentistry
Supported by City of Olympia

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

Animal Encounters
https://animalencounters.com/
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/