- Classes/Workshops,
- Storytelling event
Meet Me @HistoryLink: Gathering Community Stories
- Classes/Workshops,
- Storytelling event
Meet Me @HistoryLink: Gathering Community Stories
For eight years now, HistoryLink has enjoyed the incredible views and vibes of Pike Place Market from our office space at the corner of 1st and Pike. Meet Me @HistoryLink is a new series of intimate programs we are hosting in our office this year that celebrate every corner of Washington history. Our goals are simple - meet new people and have a little fun!
This event will be an opportunity to take away best practice tips and tools on how to interview a family member or someone in your community, using HistoryLink’s People’s Histories collection to discuss the importance of community stories. Oh, and there will be snacks!
HistoryLink
$5 plus tax and fees
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
HistoryLink
206-447-8140
sylvie@historylink.org
HistoryLink
93 Pike St. Suite 315BSeattle, Washington 98101
206-447-8140
sylvie@historylink.org