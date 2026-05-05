- Live Music: All
Masterworks Choral Ensemble Presents: 80’s Dance Party
- Live Music: All
Masterworks Choral Ensemble Presents: 80’s Dance Party
Big hair. Neon lights. The ultimate throwback soundtrack. Join us for an 80's Dance Party that will transport you straight to the era of power ballads, synth beats, and unforgettable dance anthems. Come ready to move and celebrate the music that defined a generation!
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$18-$38
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Masterworks Choral Ensemble
5632490567
marketing@mce.org
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org