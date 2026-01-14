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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Mark Lewis Trio

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Mark Lewis Trio

Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is playing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. All ages until 8pm, no cover, exceptional food, world class jazz. A short walk from the Seattle/Bremerton ferry.

Remedy Speakeasy
Every week through Jun 28, 2026.
Sunday: 04:30 PM - 07:00 PM

Artist Group Info

Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
https://MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th Street
Bremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494