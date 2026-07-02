- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Mark Lewis Quartet
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Jazz
Mark Lewis Quartet
Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. This week with Milo Petersen on guitar, Phil Sparks on bass, Bob Merrihew on drums. Great food, cool vibe, A/C. A short walk from the Seattle/Bremerton ferry terminal. All ages until 8, no cover charge.
Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th StreetBremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494