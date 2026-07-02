Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Song information is currently unavailable for our players. Find what you are listening to by clicking here.
  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Mark Lewis Quartet

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Mark Lewis Quartet

Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. This week with Milo Petersen on guitar, Phil Sparks on bass, Bob Merrihew on drums.  Great food, cool vibe, A/C. A short walk from the Seattle/Bremerton ferry terminal. All ages until 8, no cover charge.

Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
https://MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th Street
Bremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494