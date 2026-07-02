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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Mark Lewis / David Friesen

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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Mark Lewis / David Friesen

Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. This week with world-renowned bassist David Friesen (up from Portland).  Great food, cool vibe, A/C. A short walk from the Seattle/Bremerton ferry terminal. All ages until 8, no cover charge.

Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
https://MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th Street
Bremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494