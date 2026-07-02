- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Mark Lewis / Bill Anschell
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Mark Lewis / Bill Anschell
Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. This week with Bill Anschell on piano. Great food, cool vibe, A/C. A short walk from the Seattle/Bremerton ferry terminal. All ages until 8, no cover charge.
Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th StreetBremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494