Italian acoustic guitar virtuoso Luca Stricagnoli is bringing his acclaimed High Voltage Tour to the Walton Theatre in Bellingham this September as part of a global tour spanning fifty plus cities across fourteen countries.

Stricagnoli is one of the most in-demand touring artists in the acoustic genre, performing reimagined rock classics and mind-bending originals. Regularly performing in more than thirty countries worldwide, his live shows are defined by their consistency and impact, always ending with standing ovations and insistent encore requests. A combination of spectacle and artistry, Stricagnoli’s shows feature his signature self-designed triple-neck guitar. His style is kinetic and multi-layered, where he performs all parts simultaneously — melody, bass, and percussion — to recreate the fullness of a complete band.