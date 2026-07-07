Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Song information is currently unavailable for our players. Find what you are listening to by clicking here.
  • Live Music: All

Luca Stricagnoli

  • Live Music: All

Luca Stricagnoli

Italian acoustic guitar virtuoso Luca Stricagnoli is bringing his acclaimed High Voltage Tour to the Walton Theatre in Bellingham this September as part of a global tour spanning fifty plus cities across fourteen countries.

Stricagnoli is one of the most in-demand touring artists in the acoustic genre, performing reimagined rock classics and mind-bending originals. Regularly performing in more than thirty countries worldwide, his live shows are defined by their consistency and impact, always ending with standing ovations and insistent encore requests. A combination of spectacle and artistry, Stricagnoli’s shows feature his signature self-designed triple-neck guitar. His style is kinetic and multi-layered, where he performs all parts simultaneously — melody, bass, and percussion — to recreate the fullness of a complete band.

Mount Baker Theatre
Starting at $35.75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mount Baker Theatre
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/Online/default.asp

Artist Group Info

Luca Stricagnoli
Mount Baker Theatre
104 N Commercial St
Bellingham, Washington 98225
3607346080
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/online/article/take3