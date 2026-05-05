Live, game-day screen-printing at the world’s largest Goodwill

Join us for live, game-day screen-printing fun at the world’s largest Goodwill—limited-edition custom tees made on the spot!

Soccer energy is taking over Seattle—and Evergreen Goodwill is right in the midst of it.

On Friday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 24, stop by our flagship store—the world’s largest Goodwill—located just steps from the stadium and the International District watch parties.

From 3–7 PM, the store transforms into a creative hangout featuring live screen-printing of a soccer-inspired design by local artist Hoa Hong in collaboration with The Vera Project, and music setting the vibe.

Whether you’re coming from the stadium or a watch party in the International District, Goodwill is the perfect place to land while you wait for the crowds to thin out and traffic to ease! Get yourself a unique souvenir tee or tote with a limited-edition design, enjoy chill vibes, and browse this mind-blowing store for other one-of-a-kind finds.