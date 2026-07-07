Level Up 2026: Youth & Young Adult Conference

Get ready to Level Up! A high-energy, hands-on conference designed for youth and young adults ready to take charge of their future.

LEVEL UP 2026

BRAVE THE TRAIL.

BUILD YOUR CIRCLE.

BURN BRIGHTER.

Level Up is a high-energy, full-day conference designed to equip youth and young adults with real-world skills, leadership development, and hands-on learning opportunities. The event features a dynamic mix of workshops and an engaging resource fair that brings together public and private partners—including employers, educators, and service providers.

Last year, we welcomed more than 125 participants and received generous support from sponsors such as Deloitte, foundry10, and Boston Consulting Group. This year, we’re expanding our workshops and growing the resource fair to include more trade-focused employers, apprenticeship programs, and speakers who reflect the rich multicultural diversity of our community.

Recommended ages are 14 to 24 years old

Schedule

9:30-10:00 - Check-In & Swag Bags

10:00-10:30 - Event Kick Off

10:30-11:30 - Life Skills Workshops

11:45-12:45 - Life Skills Workshops

12:45-1:30 - Free Lunch (Food Trucks)

1:30-3:00 - Employment & Resource Fair

1:30p-2:30 - Mindfulness Workshop

2:30-3:00 - Raffle Prizes & Closing Thoughts

2026 Workshop offerings:

Financial Literacy & Banking with Seattle Credit Union

Housing 101 & Independent Living

Resume Workshop

Cooking

Mindfulness

Health & Wellness

Employment & Resource Fair:

Over 60+ employers, colleges, and organizations will be present so bring your resume and learn what opportunities await you. All employers invited to attend hire for workers between the ages of 14 to 24 years old.

Over 125 youth explored their potential last year. This year, it’s your turn. Go bigger, bolder, and level up your life, your way.