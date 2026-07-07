- Classes/Workshops,
- Civic event,
- Community Events
Level Up 2026: Youth & Young Adult Conference
- Classes/Workshops,
- Civic event,
- Community Events
Level Up 2026: Youth & Young Adult Conference
Get ready to Level Up! A high-energy, hands-on conference designed for youth and young adults ready to take charge of their future.
LEVEL UP 2026
BRAVE THE TRAIL.
BUILD YOUR CIRCLE.
BURN BRIGHTER.
Level Up is a high-energy, full-day conference designed to equip youth and young adults with real-world skills, leadership development, and hands-on learning opportunities. The event features a dynamic mix of workshops and an engaging resource fair that brings together public and private partners—including employers, educators, and service providers.
Last year, we welcomed more than 125 participants and received generous support from sponsors such as Deloitte, foundry10, and Boston Consulting Group. This year, we’re expanding our workshops and growing the resource fair to include more trade-focused employers, apprenticeship programs, and speakers who reflect the rich multicultural diversity of our community.
Recommended ages are 14 to 24 years old
Schedule
9:30-10:00 - Check-In & Swag Bags
10:00-10:30 - Event Kick Off
10:30-11:30 - Life Skills Workshops
11:45-12:45 - Life Skills Workshops
12:45-1:30 - Free Lunch (Food Trucks)
1:30-3:00 - Employment & Resource Fair
1:30p-2:30 - Mindfulness Workshop
2:30-3:00 - Raffle Prizes & Closing Thoughts
2026 Workshop offerings:
Financial Literacy & Banking with Seattle Credit Union
Housing 101 & Independent Living
Resume Workshop
Cooking
Mindfulness
Health & Wellness
Employment & Resource Fair:
Over 60+ employers, colleges, and organizations will be present so bring your resume and learn what opportunities await you. All employers invited to attend hire for workers between the ages of 14 to 24 years old.
Over 125 youth explored their potential last year. This year, it’s your turn. Go bigger, bolder, and level up your life, your way.