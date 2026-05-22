KNKX 10th Anniversary Event in Bellingham

It’s been 10 years since KNKX became an independent station, thanks to the incredible support and encouragement from listeners, which helped us get over the finish line.

One of the ways we’re celebrating is by presenting special events in communities across the region. You’re invited to join us for KNKX’s 10th Anniversary event at SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention in Bellingham on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a happy hour in the Museum’s theater including complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks. During that time, we also encourage you to take some time to view the Museum's world-class collection of artifacts representing the historic development of electricity, radio, and early technology. Don’t forget to try out the interactive exhibits!

Our special program begins at 7:30 p.m. First up: KNKX Environment Reporter Bellamy Pailthorp moderates a conversation about the successful conservation of marine mammals in the area with Dr. Cindy Elliser, associate director of the Salish Sea Institute and Ellie Kinley, a member of the Lummi Nation, president of Sacred Sea, and a commercial fisherwoman.

This will be followed by KNKX music host Justus Sanchez's Tree of Jazz presentation exploring the throughline of jazz songs with an ecological theme. We'll cap the evening with a performance by Vancouver, B.C. saxophonist Cory Weeds and his trio.