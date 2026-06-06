- Contest/Competition,
- Live Music: All
Karaoke Competition
- Contest/Competition,
- Live Music: All
Karaoke Competition
Unleash Your Inner Superstar: Field Arts & Events Hall is hosting an electrifying Karaoke Competition! Think you have what it takes? Show off your vocal prowess in front of our panel of three esteemed judges for a chance to win fabulous prizes!
Field Arts & Events Hall
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front StreetPort Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org