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  • Contest/Competition
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Karaoke Competition

  • Contest/Competition
  • Live Music: All

Karaoke Competition

Unleash Your Inner Superstar: Field Arts & Events Hall is hosting an electrifying Karaoke Competition! Think you have what it takes? Show off your vocal prowess in front of our panel of three esteemed judges for a chance to win fabulous prizes!

Field Arts & Events Hall
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Field Arts & Events Hall
(360) 477-4679
info@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front Street
Port Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
www.fieldhallevents.org