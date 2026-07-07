Jonah Hieb Quartet

Hailing from Seattle, Jonah Hieb developed an affinity for music at a very young age, writing songs and mimicking the sounds of the city on his keyboard. He picked up the trumpet at nine years old and never looked back. Upon receiving a scholarship to study at the prestigious Manhattan School of music, Jonah moved to New York City to continue his artistic growth under the mentorship of Jon Faddis, Ingrid Jensen, and Nicole Glover. Now an in-demand trumpet player and composer, Jonah has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, The Monterey Jazz Festival, Dizzy’s Club, Nublu, and Close Up, and has worked alongside musical legends Sean Jones, Wayne Horvitz, and Mimi Jones, among others. As a 2-time member of Carnegie Hall’s NYO Jazz ensemble, Jonah recorded on the band’s debut album alongside Melissa Aldana, and toured across the United States with Jazzmeia Horn. In the summer of 2023, Jonah embarked on another American tour, performing original music for sold-out audiences at venues such as Monks Jazz Club in Austin, Texas. On July 28, 2026, Jonah returns to the Royal Room, a venue that was very formative in his musical development in Seattle. His quartet experiments with original compositions as well as classics from the jazz canon, re-interpreting them while exploring different musical forms and different kinds of repetition and development. Jonah will be joined by Zander Knodt on piano, Paul Gabrielson on Bass, and Max Bartron on Drums.