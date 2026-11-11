Join us for Jazz in the heart of Pike Place Market

On Thursday December 10, Clif & Nelda are thrilled to feature extraordinary vibraphonist Susan Pascal, as well as several surprise special guests to sing beautiful holiday songs. It's going to be a great night at the Tasting Room!

Seattle jazz vibraphonist Susan Pascal has played four tours of Singapore and concerts, workshops and clinics across the United States. Her Pacific Northwest appearances include the Earshot Jazz Festival and Centrum Jazz Port Townsend, and as a special guest artist with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, the Seattle Baroque Orchestra, and Seattle’s Gypsy jazz group, Pearl Django.

Susan will be joined by Jazz at the Tasting Room hosts Clif and Nelda Swiggett. This jazz duo, also a married couple, are each highly accomplished musicians who’ve made music together since the night they first met in 1987. Nelda is an award-winning composer, teacher, and OA2 recording artist who has headlined many of the Northwest’s top jazz venues. Clif started playing jazz trombone as a teenager in New York, toured with the Glen Miller Orchestra, shared the stage with jazz greats including Bill Watrous, Phil Woods, and Dizzy Gillespie. Since moving to Seattle in 1985, he has performed, recorded, and toured with dozens of northwest jazz, funk, and salsa bands.

Thursday, December 10, 7-9pm

Wines of Washington, 1924 Post Alley, Seattle WA 98101

No Cover Charge ($10-20 donations appreciated)

The Wines of Washington Tasting Room is a beautiful, inviting, sultry, cavernous, cool old world lounging space. Come and enjoy amazing wine, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres and listen to the Northwest's finest jazz artists.

Jazz at the Tasting Room is hosted by Clif & Nelda Swiggett and has featured many of the Northwest’s preeminent jazz artists including Kate Olson, Jaques Willis, Greta Matassa & Clipper Anderson, Bruce Phares, Travis Ranney, Cherrie Adams & Rick Leppanen, Jacqueline Tabor, The Swiggett Brothers with Julian Weisman and Brandt Fisher, Rich Cole, Michael Glynn, Brian Monroney, Paul Gabrielson, Jeff Busch, Gail Pettis, and many more. Stay tuned for our 2027 lineup.

Convenient parking after 5pm in the Pike Place Market Garage, 1901 Western Ave, for $8. Take the elevator from the garage up to the market and walk a block to Post Alley.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1038147405967375

https://www.facebook.com/ClifAndNelda

https://neldaswiggett.com/duo/

