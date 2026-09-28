Irish Christmas in America

Celebrate the holidays with a captivating performance of music, song, and storytelling that brings Irish holiday traditions to life! Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this engaging, family-friendly show is full of exceptional music, humor, and enchanting holiday lore. Enjoy fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, harp, and bouzouki paired with photographic backdrops of Ireland’s rich history.