- Live Music: All,
- Cultural celebration,
- Holiday event
Irish Christmas in America
- Live Music: All,
- Cultural celebration,
- Holiday event
Irish Christmas in America
Celebrate the holidays with a captivating performance of music, song, and storytelling that brings Irish holiday traditions to life! Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this engaging, family-friendly show is full of exceptional music, humor, and enchanting holiday lore. Enjoy fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, harp, and bouzouki paired with photographic backdrops of Ireland’s rich history.
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
25-45
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts
info@columbiatheatre.com
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
1231 Vandercook WayLongview, Washington 98632
360-575-8499
info@columbiatheatre.com