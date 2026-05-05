Intersections of women and revolution

Be part of an eight-week discussion group that examines the vital leadership of women in revolutionary movements. Delve into the pivotal role the 1917 Russian Revolution played in the fight for women’s rights including abortion access, equal pay, and more. Learn about the courageous part played by women in three Latin American liberation movements from 1950s-’90s. Discuss how these examples relate to what is needed today.

Come to one or all of the sessions. Bring your thoughts and experience! Use this link for readings and working syllabus.

Reading packets available for a $10 donation.