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Instrument Petting Zoo with SOGO

  • Kids & Family
  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events

Instrument Petting Zoo with SOGO

Experience the Instrument Petting Zoo with SOGO (Student Orchestra of Greater Olympia). "Zookeepers" are on hand to demonstrate and help you learn how to play the instruments.

Sponsored by The National Endowment for the Arts

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

SOGO
https://studentorchestras.org/
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/